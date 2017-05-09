Election 2017 in Leeds: May and Corbyn bring battle direct to Morley

Theresa may and Jeremy Corbyn both hit the election trail in Leeds earlier today (Tuesday) as the two main political parties turned their attentions to one of the country’s tightest election battlegrounds.

The Prime Minister visited a factory in Morley - where Conservative Andrea Jenkyns snatched the seat from Labour’s Ed Balls just two years ago by a tiny 422 vote margin.

I'M LISTENING: Prime Minister Theresa May takes part in a Q&A with staff at Express Bi-folding Doors, a family-owned business in Morley, Leeds earlier today (May 9). Photo: Phil Noble/PA Wire

Mrs May took questions from workers on everything from NHS funding to the impact of Brexit, and helping young people get on the housing ladder to high childcare costs.

The visit was in stark contrast to Mrs May’s last trip to Leeds less than two weeks ago, after which she faced criticism for not engaging directly with voters in Harehills.

Asked why she had chosen to visit Leeds again so soon, she said: “I’ve got a very simple message. Every single vote in this election counts. The votes of people across Yorkshire will count. Every vote for me and my team will strengthen my hand in the Brexit negotiations to get the right deal for Britain from Europe.

“Every vote counts, every person counts and every community counts. So I’m very pleased to be back in Yorkshire, and you never know, you might see me back again before June 8.”

Among the questions put to Mrs May was concern about high childcare costs affecting working families.

“Jeremy Corbyn says he will put [minimum] wages up to £10. That’s the only thing that’s going to help us out,” one worker told Mrs May.

Mrs May responded that “extra support” was now available for families, but acknowledged that “we have to ask ourselves whether it is having the impact we want it to have”.

She added: “This is why it’s so important to have a Government that ensures you have a good economy.

“Whatever Jeremy Corbyn says about the levels he would like to see pay being at, the plans he has got would wreck the economy.

“It would mean less money for our NHS, fewer jobs, businesses going under.

“Absolutely fundamental to everything is making sure we get the health of the economy right.”

Just hours after Mrs May’s visit, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was also in Morley, meeting staff at a supermarket ahead of a more intense day of campaigning in the city tomorrow.