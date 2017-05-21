Corbyn coming to Scarborough

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will be visiting Scarborough on Monday to support his party's candidate in the General Election.

Mr Corbyn will be speaking at the Scarborough Spa sun court at 2pm with candidate Eric Broadbent.

It is the second time Mr Corbyn will have visited Scarborough since he became leader of the party.

Mr Broadbent told The Scarborough News he was "delighted" that Mr Corbyn was coming to the town.

For Labour to take Scarborough and Whitby the party will need to overturn Conservative Robert Goodwill's 6,200 majority.