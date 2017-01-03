Campaign group claims post-Brexit deals could bring jobs for Yorkshire

BRITAIN COULD strike trade deals bringing more than 25,000 jobs to Yorkshire after it leaves the European Union, it was claimed today.

The Change Britain campaign group argued deals with just eight key trading partners would trigger the jobs bonanza.

Change Britain is campaigning for a so-called ‘hard Brexit’ where Britain leaves the European single market and customs union as it quits the EU.

Change Britain supporter Lord Digby Jones, a former director-general of the CBI business body, said: “‘The UK has a rich history as a great trading nation. It is therefore no surprise that a number of major economies have already expressed an interest in striking free trade agreements with us.

“The only way we can make the most of these huge opportunities is to leave the EU’s customs union and take back control of our trade policy. This will create hundreds of thousands of new jobs in a range of industries right across the UK.”

Theresa May is due to begin negotiating Britain’s departure from the EU with Brussels by the end of March.