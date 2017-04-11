Search

18 Leeds Council staff earning £100k

Tom Riordan

Tom Riordan

0
Have your say

LEEDS CITY Council has defended its pay to senior staff after a report showed the authority employed 18 people earning more than £100,000 last year.

Six council staff earned more than £150,000 including chief executive Tom Riordan who was paid £202,218, the Taxpayers’ Alliance said.

The number of staff earning in excess of £100,000 at Leeds was down from 19 the previous year.

A council spokeswoman said: “We have been working incredibly hard over recent years to maximise savings and efficiencies while protecting frontline services as far as possible in the face of ever-shrinking budgets.

“One area on which we have focused is in reducing staff numbers, particularly among senior management, saving £55m a year in staffing since 2010. This is reflected in the fact that despite being the second-biggest council in the UK, we are only 19th in the table of local authorities with staff paid over £100k.

“Despite massive financial challenges which have seen our core funding from government reduce by £214m since 2010 with a further reduction of £25m in the coming year, we will continue to deliver the best possible value for council taxpayers.”

Across Yorkshire, 121 council staff were paid more than £100,000 last year, according to the report.

John O’Connell, chief executive of the Taxpayers’ Alliance, said: “There are talented people in the public sector who are trying to deliver more for less, but the sheer scale of these packages raise serious questions about efficiency and priorities.”

Riot at Bangladeshi Centre, May 2015

Leeds council could go to court to take back community building at centre of 100-man mass brawl