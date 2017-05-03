Police with sniffer dogs raid four Harehills shops for selling fake tobacco

Police in Leeds have raided five shops including four in Harehills for selling counterfeit tobacco.

Trading Standards alongside officers from West Yorkshire Police carried out raids with sniffer dogs to find piles of the phoney products.

'Molly' the sniffer dog from Wagtails UK carries out raids in five shops, four of which were in Harehills.

A spokesman for the force said: "With the assistance of ‘Molly’ tobacco detection dog, officers were able to locate the tobacco products.

"Some retailers are trying to distract the dogs from the concealments and the smell of tobacco by concealing it in various ways, but the Wagtails sniffer dogs, are specially trained and are always up for the challenge. Well done Molly."