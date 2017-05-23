Police tracing man after attempted break-in at Leeds home

Police investigating an attempted burglary in Leeds have released an image of a man they are trying to trace

The attempted break-in happened at a home in Ridge View, Pudsey, at around 11.45am.

Two suspects approached the back of the home and tried to force entry.

But they were disturbed by a 66-year-old man inside and they fled over the garden fence.

Police today (Tuesday) released an E-Fit image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident, which happened on May 4.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact DC Rob Kennerley at Leeds District CID via 101, quoting 13170200200.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.