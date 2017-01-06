Police taser ‘violent’ man during arrest in Leeds

A MAN was tasered by police after he “became violent” while being arrested on suspicion of a serious assault during an operation in Leeds.

Police said officers seeking a suspect for a serious assault went to an address in Gamble Hill Drive at Bramley at around 5pm on Thursday.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said yesterday: “The suspect, a 47-year-old man, became violent and a Taser was discharged to effect his arrest.

“He is currently in custody on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in relation to an incident in Gamble Hill Drive on Tuesday night during which a 42-year-old man was assaulted and received serious injuries which saw him admitted to hospital for treatment.

“Two other men, both aged 42, have also been arrested as part of the investigation and remain in custody and enquiries are ongoing.”