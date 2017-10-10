Police set up a speed trap at seven Leeds roads and a school - this is what happened

Have your say

West Yorkshire Police set up a speed trap outside a Leeds school after residents complained about speeding motorists.

Officers set up the camera on seven roads, including on Old Park Road outside Roundhay School.

A spokesman for the force shared these results:

* Two verbal warnings for speed at Old Park Road outside Roundhay School

* Allerton Avenue / Shadwell Lane - No issues here

* West Park Grove and West Park Crescent - two verbal warnings and two tickets issued for excess speed. Request made for better signage.

* Harrogate Road - Moortown - No issues here

* West Avenue - No issues here

The cameras were set up on October 5.

A spokesman for the force said: "Whilst it was good to see the majority of people were driving respectfully, please remember the difference of a few miles per hour can mean the difference between life and death.

"The faster someone is driving, the less time they have to stop if something unexpected happens."

