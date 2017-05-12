Police search for missing David Woods in Scarborough

Scarborough police are asking for the public's help to find missing David Woods.

David, who is a vulnerable adult, was on holiday in Scarborough with a group of other people when he went missing from The Grand Hotel at around 11am this morning (Friday).

David is 55 and described as white, of slim build, 6ft tall and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a blue jumper, black trousers, black shoes and was carrying a black jacket.

Anyone who has seen David is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101. If you have an immediate sighting of David, please call 999.