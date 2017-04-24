Police search for Leeds pensioner who went missing 'on a walk'

Police are searching for an 80-year-old man who went missing two days ago after going for a walk.

Peter Silson, 80, was last seen around 10am on Saturday leaving his home in Yeadon to go walking in the countryside.

The "fit walker" who is 5ft 9ins and has a shaved head, was wearing a dark-coloured waterproof jacket, dark blue short trousers, and a flat cap. He had a walking stick and was carrying a rucksack and a camera/binocular case.

He often wears sunglasses.

Officers have carried out searches, including using the police helicopter, but so far without success.

They hope people who were out walking this weekend may have seen him.

Detective Inspector Paul Hobson, of Leeds District CID, said: "Peter is said to be fit for his age and is a regular walker, but it is unusual for him not to have returned at the end of the day and his family are concerned for his welfare.

"We are conducting extensive enquiries to trace him, including searches of surrounding countryside with the police helicopter, and would like to hear from anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in tracing him.

"We would particularly appeal to people who have been out walking this weekend and may have seen him anywhere in the surrounding countryside or further afield."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Operations Room at Elland Road via 101.