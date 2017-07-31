Police release images of motorbikes stolen in Bradford

Police investigating a burglary in Bradford have released images of two motorbikes which were stolen.

The offence happened in Keighley Road, Steeton, between 6.40pm and 8pm on Wednesday, July 26.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.

Anyone who may have seen the bikes since or who has information about their whereabouts is asked to contact DC 769 Madden at Bradford District CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13170343492.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.