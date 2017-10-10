Police reassure residents after reports of 'explosion' in Armley and Wortley

Police have confirmed that an 'explosion' heard by worried residents of Armley and Wortley on Monday night was caused by fireworks.

Several calls were made reporting loud bangs in the Wesley Road and Athlone Street area of Armley at around 6pm.

Officers were satisfied that the noise was caused by fireworks being let off, despite concerns that there had been an explosion.

Patrols in the area are now being increased ahead of Bonfire Night to prevent anti-social firework use.