Police plea 15 years on from Navy man’s murder

Detectives are reappealing to the public for information about the stabbing to death of retired Merchant Navy officer Leonard Farrar, on the 15th anniversary of his murder.

The 71-year-old Leeds pensioner was found at his home in Cardinal Road, Beeston, on May 4, 2002 and despite extensive police enquiries since then his killer remains free.

The investigation currently sits with West Yorkshire Police’s ‘cold case’ team which reviews unsolved murders in an effort to make a breakthrough in long-running cases.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Dunkerley, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team at West Yorkshire Police, said: “We remain absolutely convinced that someone out there has that crucial piece of information that will lead us to the person responsible for the murder of Leonard Farrar.

“His family are understandably still as keen as ever to see his killer caught and justice done. I would ask anyone who does have information that could assist us to search their consciences and tell us what they know, either directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers.

“We have repeatedly shown that, even after many years have passed, we can still progress investigations to a successful conclusion and get justice for families and we are determined to continue doing all we can to achieve that for Leonard Farrar’s family.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via 101 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.