Police piecing together events leading to young boy’s death in collision

A SINGLE bouquet of white flowers stood outside the home of a grieving family earlier today as police continue their investigation into the death of a young boy who was hit by a car.

The quiet country lane in the Lofthouse area of Wakefield had been full of emergency services vehicles yesterday afternoon when the boy was knocked down outside one of the handful of homes overlooking open fields.

Flowers outside the house in Lingwell Nook Lane.

Police cars and ambulance service vehicles were joined by the air ambulance at the scene on Lingwell Nook Lane shortly after 2.15pm.

Today a solitary police car remained outside the home, which stands behind a high wall and large wooden gates.

The boy’s family were said to be too distressed to speak about yesterday’s tragic events.

Meanwhile, a police spokeswoman said they were not in a position to release any further details about the incident.

Neighbour Ian Fryer said: “The first thing that we heard was the air ambulance arriving at some time just after two o’clock. Just about the same time, there were a lot of police cars arriving and ambulances.

“Myself and a couple of the neighbours were outside wondering what was going on. We saw them going into the driveway of the house.

“We watched for a little while before going inside. We didn’t know what was happening, not until we read the news later on that said there had been a collision and that a child had been killed. I am devastated for the family. We only know them to speak to but they are a very nice couple and I have seen them out with their family.

“It must be absolutely devastating for them. It really is shocking.”

Investigators are today continuing their efforts to establish the full circumstances.

An earlier statement from police simply confirmed that the boy had sustained serious injuries after being hit by a car and was pronounced dead at the scene.