Police officer killed in Manchester bomb attack ‘would want us to carry on regardless’

The family of an off-duty Cheshire Police officer killed in the Manchester terror attack have said “she would want us all to carry on regardless and not be frightened by fear tactics”.

Elaine McIver was among the 22 people killed when Salman Abedi set off a home-made suicide bomb in the foyer of Manchester Arena on Monday night.

In a statement issued through Greater Manchester Police, Ms McIver’s family said: “Elaine was a much-loved daughter, sister, auntie, friend and colleague, the best we could ever have wished for.

“She was everyone’s friend, thoughtful beyond belief, with an effervescent and outgoing personality.

“She would have been devastated by the injuries sustained by her partner Paul, and we all wish him a speedy recovery.

“Elaine just loved life, and had a major love of music. Despite what has happened to her, she would want us all to carry on regardless and not be frightened by fear tactics; instead she regularly urged us all to rise up against it.

“Although we will all miss her beyond belief, we absolutely know she will live in our hearts forever.”