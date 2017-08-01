Police make further appeal over death of red kite in Nidderdale

Police investigating the death of a red kite in Nidderdale have issued a further appeal for information after interviewing a man in connection with it.

The bird was found dead on March 11 and an examination revealed that its carcass contained what is believed to be lead shot.



Three rewards worth a total of £3,000 have been offered for information leading to the arrest and charge of anyone involved in the killing.

In addition, Crimestoppers has offered a reward of up to £1,000 for information given to it that enables police to arrest and charge those responsible.

PC David Mackay, a Wildlife Crime Officer on North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Taskforce, said: “We have had a good response so far from the public to our appeal for information, and I am urging anyone who has not yet come forward to do so now. This lengthy investigation shows that we take bird of prey persecution extremely seriously.”



North Yorkshire Police is being supported in the investigation by Yorkshire Red Kites.

Doug Simpson, the Yorkshire Red Kite Co-ordinator, said: “I am pleased to hear of the progress made in this case. I would encourage anyone with any information not yet reported to contact the police as soon as possible.”



Last month officers interviewed a man from the Nidderdale area as a voluntary attendee in connection with the the bird's death.

Officers have not specified where the bird was found.



The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC 1452 David Mackay, or email david.mackay@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Quote reference number 12170047155 when passing information.

