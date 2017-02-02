Police make arrest in Leeds after woman is shot at hotel

Police have arrested a man in Leeds in connection with the shooting of a 46-year-old woman at a hotel.

The victim suffered what have been described as “potentially life-changing injuries” in the incident, which happened in Stockport, Greater Manchester, in the early hours of Tuesday.

West Yorkshire Police today said the 47-year-old man held in relation to the attack remained in custody.

Detectives from the county were also said to be “liaising” with Greater Manchester Police.

Officers from the Greater Manchester force were called to the hotel in the Offerton area of Stockport shortly before 2.20am on Tuesday.

Speaking later that day about the shooting, Supt Wayne Miller said: “This is a serious incident which has left a woman with some potentially life-changing injuries.”