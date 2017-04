A police investigation is under way into an attack on a woman in Leeds today.

The attack took place on Woodhouse Lane on the northern outskirts of the city centre at about 4am.

Part of Woodhouse Moor was today cordoned off by police, with a white forensics tent also in position.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said the victim is believed to be in her mid-20s.

No details were immediately available on the nature of the attack.