Police launch murder investigation after Gomersal man’s death

Detectives have arrest two people on suspicion of murder after the body of a man was found at an address in Gomersal.

Police officers were called to Shirley Terrace shortly after 6.30pm yesterday.

On arrival, they found a 43-year-old man who had been attacked. The man was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 47-year-old woman and 26-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody today.

A crime scene remains in place whilst officers continue their investigation into the man’s death.

West Yorkshire Police is are appealing to anyone who was in the area around Shirley Terrace around 6.30pm on Friday, who may have any information to come forward, by calling the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101.