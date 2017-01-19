Police investigation launched after racist remarks made during Leeds United match at Derby County

A police investigation has been launched after allegations that 'racist remarks' were made during the match between Derby County and Leeds United.

Derbyshire Police said that some fans reported spectators making racist remarks and gestures to people in the crowd during the match at Pride Park Stadium on Saturday, October 15, 2016.

The force has released these images in conjunction with West Yorkshire Police, of two men they want to speak to in relation to the incident.

One man has already been identified, voluntarily interviewed and reported for summons.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Robert Smith on 101, or 0345 123 3333 if calling from outside Derbyshire, and quote reference 16000326348.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.