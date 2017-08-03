Police investigating sexual assault of woman in Leeds issue CCTV images

Police have released CCTV images of a man they are trying to trace after a woman was sexually assaulted in Leeds.

The assault happened at around 11.50pm at Hyde Park Corner in Woodhouse Lane.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was walking in the direction of Headingley when she was approached by a man who sexually assaulted her.

A taxi driver passing by witnessed part of the assault and pulled over to support to her.

The suspect fled when they saw the taxi stopping at the roadside, following the assault on June 30.

Today police have issued CCTV pictures of a man they are trying to trace in connection with the assault.

Detective Constable Philip Joyce, of Leeds CID said: “This was an extremely distressing incident for the victim and I would ask anyone with information to get in touch with police.

“I would also ask the person pictured to get in touch with officers as he may have information on what occurred, or for anyone who recognises him to get in touch with police.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13170299581.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.