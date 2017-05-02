Police investigate Leeds city centre sex attack

Police are investigating a report of a serious sexual assault on a woman in Leeds city centre in the early hours of bank holiday Monday.

A police cordon was put in place yesterday just off Briggate and a short distance away from the City Varieties music hall, in Swan Street, while officers carried out their enquiries.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “The scene was in relation to a report of a serious sexual assault on a woman in Swan Street in the early hours of yesterday (May 1). Enquiries are ongoing.”