Police are concerned for the welfare of a vulnerable missing Bradford woman who was last seen in Wakefield on Thursday.

Kerry Bailey, 35, was last seen in the Dewsbury Road area of Wakefield just after midnight on Thursday March 30.

Kerry is described as a 5ft 5in tall white woman with shoulder length curly brown hair. Kerry has a distinctive tattoo of a purple lily on her left wrist and was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman, said: "It is out of character for Kerry not to be in contact with her family, they and the police are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare."

Kerry is known to have contacts across West Yorkshire including Bradford, and Wakefield.

Anyone who has seen or heard from Kerry since the early hours of Thursday morning, or who knows where she is now is asked to contact police via 101 quoting log 387 of April 1.