Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing 80-year-old woman

POLICE are appealing for information to trace a vulnerable 80-year-old woman who has gone missing from her home near Featherstone.

Patricia Broomhead, a was last seen at around 9.20pm yesterday (Sun May 21) at her home address in Old Snydale.

Detective Inspector Dan Tillett, of Wakefield CID, said: "As time passes, we are growing increasingly concerned for Patricia's welfare and we urgently need to trace her.

"We would like to hear from anyone who has seen Patricia or anyone who has any information which may assist in locating her."

She is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, of medium build, with grey shoulder length hair.

She is believed to be wearing a black Regatta fleece, which is green on the inside (same as pictured). She may also be carrying a red fleece.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting log number 1949 of 21/05.