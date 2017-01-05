Police incident closes road and diverts buses in Leeds

A police incident led to a road being closed and buses being diverted tonight.
The number 15 First Bus service was diverted after a police incident.
The incident took place on Gamble Hill Drive in Bramley and the road was shut at about 6pm.
A resident on the scene told the YEP: "There are four police vans and three police cars in Gamble Hill Drive, LS13.
"There is a crime scene photographer snapping a van."
The specifics of the incident are not yet known, but West Yorkshire Police has been contacted for information.
UPDATE: The road has reopened as of 8pm.
