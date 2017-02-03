Police in Leeds issue urgent appeal for information about missing man

Police say they are “very concerned” for the welfare of a man who has gone missing in Leeds.

Ralph Mortimer, 57, from Rothwell, was last seen in the city centre at about 10.30am yesterday.

Mr Mortimer is described as white and 5ft 8ins tall. When he was last seen he was wearing a black three-quarter length coat, dark blue trousers, a blue and white check shirt and black shoes.

Det Insp James Entwistle, of West Yorkshire Police’s Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: “We are very concerned for Ralph’s welfare and his family are anxiously waiting for news that he is okay.

“We are urgently appealing for anyone who has seen him since yesterday morning or who has any information that could assist in tracing him.

“We believe he may currently be in the Rothwell area but would like to hear from anyone who has seen him anywhere else.”

Anyone with information is asked to call West Yorkshire Police’s 101 number, quoting log reference 1387 of February 2.