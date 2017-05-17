Police identify couple following fatal A64 collision

The two people killed in a collision on the A64 near Malton at the weekend have been identified by police.

Dave Tinker, 50, and Julie Gough, 52, both from the Malton area, died on Saturday May 13 in a collision on the A64 at Crambeck.

In a statement, their families said: "Dave and Julie were very loved, and will be sorely missed by Julie’s two young sons and their respective families.”

The collision happened just before midnight and involved a black Renault minibus and two pedestrians.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any information, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to Emma Drummond or Mark Mullins.

Alternatively, please email emma.drummond@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or mark.mullins@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. Please quote reference 12170082711 when passing on information.