Police helicopter spots burglar hiding under tree in garden of house in Leeds

A BURGLAR helped a gang target a house in Leeds in a bid to pay off a debt he owed them.

Jarvis Horsman, 20, was found hiding under a tree in a garden in Pudsey after being spotted from the West Yorkshire Police helicopter using heat-seeking equipment.

Leeds Crown Court heard Horsman and three other men were seen by a neighbour carrying out the burglary at the property on Post Hill Gardens in the early hours of October 21 last year.

The neighbour contacted police and watched as three men climbed in through a window and the other man kept look-out. The owners of the targeted property were disturbed by the noise as police arrived at the scene. Horsman was found wearing gloves and was in possession a screwdriver and a small amount of cannabis.

Horsman had also been involved in an attempt to burgle a house on Stephenson Drive, Pudsey, hours earlier.

Horsman, of Thackeray Road, Bradford, pleaded guilty to burglary, attempted burglary and possession of cannabis. Adrian Pollard, mitigating, said Horsman became involved in the offence after he had met a group of men at his local playing fields and one of them allowed him to ride his quad bike. Mr Pollard said Horsman injured himself and caused £600 worth of damage.

The lawyer said Horsman was threatened and told he must pay for the damage but did not have any money.

He added that Horsman received a phone call and was told to act as a look-out during the break-in.

Horsman was sent to a young offenders institution for 28 months. Judge Neil Clark said: “You are an unusual young man to find yourself in court for offences as serious as this but you became involved in professional burglaries of people’s home’.