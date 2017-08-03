Police drop investigation into alleged rape at Doncaster bar

South Yorkshire Police have dropped an investigation into a rape alleged to have happened at a Doncaster bar, it was confirmed today.

Two men, aged 26 and 27-years-old, were arrested over an allegation of rape made by an 18-year-old woman relating to an incident at Shooters bar in Silver Street on Sunday, June 25.

The men have now been released from the investigation, and police say they have now 'filed,' or dropped, the investigation into the incident.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Two men, aged 26 and 27, arrested in connection with the incident have now been released from the investigation, with no further action.

"Following extensive inquiries, which has included the analysis of CCTV footage, speaking to numerous witnesses and working with the victim, providing her with the relevant help and support, this case has now been filed.

"The victim is aware of this decision and we’d like to thank her for her patience and support whilst we have looked into this matter.

"Of course, if any new information comes to light, it will be looked in to and investigated thoroughly."

Following the allegation, Shooters was issued with a three month closure notice on Thursday, June 29 under a police order signed by a magistrate.

Ongoing licensing issues were also cited as a reason for the closure notice.

Last week a Doncaster Council licencing committee, chaired by Coun Ken Keegan, backed a police request to revoke the licence at Shooters Bar, on Silver Street, after a hearing at the Civic Buildings at Waterdale on July 31.

There is a 21 day period of appeal, although the bar is closed until September 29 as part of the police order.

The licencee, named as Terri Brennan, of Balby, had not been to the bar for several months at the time of the incident, the hearing was told.

Barry Outhwaite, representing the police, said: "The designated premises supervisor, Miss Brannan, was not on the premises and not involved with running the premises since February this year.

"She just left it to others to deal with it. It's no surprise in these circumstances that it has fallen into the way we have now seen with this very serious allegation of crime on the premises."

