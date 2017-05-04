Search

Police dog catches suspected car thief in Horsforth

A suspected car thief has been captured by cops thanks to a super-efficient police dog.

Axel was sent to the Horsforth Hall Park area last Saturday after reports that a man was trying the door handles on several cars parked on drives nearby in the early hours.

The suspect fled into the park away from officers, by Axel gave chase and managed to detain a 39-year-old man.

The Leeds Outer North West beat team initially posted on social media that the suspect had been bitten, but West Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that this was not the case.

