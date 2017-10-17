Police cordon off area around Leeds city centre building amid safety fears

Police have sealed off the area around an apartment building in Leeds city centre amid concerns about damage caused during Storm Ophelia.

A cordon has been put in place outside the Bridge Apartments in Hunslet Lane after tiles were found to have come loose.

The apartment building is at the junction with Waterloo Street and Hunslet Road, close to the Adelphi pub and the Tetley gallery.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police were called at 8.47pm last night by the fire service with a request for a road closure in the area of Waterloo Street due to metal tiles being dislodged from the roof of the building by the high winds.

"Officers attended and a cordon is in place until the situation can be safely resolved."

Council officers are working with the building's owners to make safety checks and any necessary repairs.