Police concerns for woman seen in distress at railway station in Leeds

Police are turning to the public for their help in tracing a woman who was seen in distress at a railway station in Leeds.

Extensive enquiries over the past 24 hours have failed to identify the woman, who went to Burley Park station shortly after 3pm yesterday.

The woman spoke to a member of staff before she left the station and went into Chapel Lane.

He became concerned for her welfare and contacted police.

Detective Inspector Phil Jackson, of Leeds District CID, said: "The woman appeared distressed and concerns were raised for her welfare and we need to trace her and check she is okay.

"We have been conducting extensive enquiries to identify her and would like to hear from anyone who recognises her or who has any information that could assist."

The woman was described as white and about 5ft 6in, with a freckly complexion and ginger/blonde hair.

She was wearing a grey padded jacket and black jogging bottoms with a blue stripe down the side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log number 1079 of April 24.