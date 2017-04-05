Police concerned for young children on Leeds estate after cats are poisoned with anti-freeze

Police investigating cat poisonings on a Leeds estate say they are concerned for the safety of young children playing outside.

Officers from the neighbourhood policing team were called to the Queenshill Estate in Moortown yesterday following two separate reports of cats dying.

Both pets had fallen seriously ill and were taken to the vets by theirs owners, but could not be saved.

A police spokesman said an unknown suspect was believed to have laid anti-freeze in some form in the nearby area and this had been eaten by both cats.

He added: "The major concern is that there is also a number of families with young children who live within the area.

"We would like to kindly remind all residents to be vigilant and report anything suspicious."

Anybody with information that might help the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting reference 0392 of April 4, 2017.