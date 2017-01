POLICE in Leeds are appealing for information to trace 36-year-old Tony Lawson, who has not been in contact with his family since Christmas Day.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said it is out of charcater for Mr Lawson not to contact his family and officers are appealing for anyone who has seen or heard of from Mr Lawson, or knows his current whereabouts, to get in contact.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting log reference 0441 of the 30th December.