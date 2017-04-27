Police close major route into Leeds after serious house fire UPDATED

A major route into Leeds has been closed due to a serious house fire.

Police have closed Harehills Road in Leeds, from Nowell Mount to Nowell View, after the blaze broke out in the early hours.

Motorists are being urged to find an alternative route.

Officers were called by the fire service to the house in Harehills Lane at 3.20am.

Police said a man in his forties was treated by emergency services for smoke inhalation while the other occupant, a woman in her 20s, did not require treatment.

The fire caused extensive damage to the house and also damaged neighbouring properties.

West Yorkshire Police said: "Enquiries into the cause are at a very early stage and ongoing.

"Harehills Lane remains closed to traffic between Nowell Mount and Nowell View to allow for these enquiries to continue.

"These are expected to be in place for the morning and members of the public are advised to find another route."