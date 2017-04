A police pursuit has ended in a crash in Armley tonight.

A Ford Ka driven by the suspect collided with a Toyota Yaris at the junction of Armley Ridge Road and Town Street at around 8pm.

Two people in the Yaris suffered minor injuries, while another car and the shutters of a shop were also damaged in the crash.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested and West Yorkshire Police confirmed that a 'short pursuit' had taken place.