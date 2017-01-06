Search

Police boss considers tax increase to protect force

Have your say

The police and crime commissioner for West Yorkshire has asked the public if they would be willing to accept an increase in council tax to protect frontline policing.

Mark Burns-Williamson said the Government grant for the force this year would mean a further cut of 1.4 per cent, or £4.17m, and said an increase to the police element of council tax could help to offset the difference.

He said: “Protecting visible frontline policing is a key priority for me and is raised by communities very often. By increasing the police element of your council tax by just 1-2p a week, I could help recruit more police officers and further protect PCSO numbers over the next 12 months to keep West Yorkshire safe and feeling safe.

“However, I know finances are tight and before I make any decisions, I want to know what you think.”

Visit www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/communityconversation2017 to have your say.