Police believe driver suffered 'medical episode' before Leeds collision

A driver suffered "a medical episode at the wheel" in Leeds, police believe as they appeal for information about a collision.

Officers want to hear from witnesses after the collision between Mercedes Sprinter van and a black Seat Ibiza in slow moving traffic on Branch Road, Armley, at about 2pm today.

Police believe the 70-year-old driver of the Sprinter suffered a "medical episode at the wheel", they said.

He is now being treated in hospital where he is described as being in a serious but stable condition.

Anyone who saw the incident or the vehicles beforehand is asked to contact PC 5979 David Webster at Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support Team East on 101.