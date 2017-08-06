Police attempting to shut down 'dangerous' Facebook page featuring videos of school children fighting in Leeds

Police are attempting to shut down a 'dangerous' Facebook page which has been set up in Leeds featuring videos of school children fighting.

The page, published on Facebook and Instagram, features 18 videos of school pupils fighting, and there are several posts on the page encouraging people to 'send in your videos'.

It features violent scraps between kids thought to be as young as 11.

In one video, two youngsters square up to one another before one of them punches the other in the face, who then falls to the ground, while onlookers jeer and encourage them. They both then begin to wrestle, throwing punches and hitting one another in the face.

The fight ends with one of the boys hitting the other boy repeatedly in the ribs while he's on the floor.

In another, the post is titled 'Year 11 versus Year 9' while the post says: "Thought he was gonna get battered but pulled it back"

Based in Beeston, the page was set up on June 18 and appears to have become active since July 31.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman told the Yorkshire Evening Post 'the dangers of becoming involved in a pre-arranged and unsupervised fight are clear'.

Police have reported the page to Facebook in an attempt to get it closed down, and are working with schools officers to identify the children involved.

A spokesman told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "Last night police were made aware of a facebook page. This page was set up on the 18th June and appears to have become active since the 31st July. It features 18 videos of children fighting, and there are several posts on the site encouraging children to “send in your videos”.

"The dangers of becoming involved in a pre-arranged and unsupervised fight are clear.

"Police have reported the page to Facebook in an attempt to get the site closed down.

"Police are working with schools officers to identify the children involved, and educate them about the dangers of participating in fights in an attempt to prevent anyone sustaining a serious injury.

"If anyone passes on information to yourself about any prearranged fights, would you pass it on to ourselves so we can be in the area and try to prevent the fight taking place."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101