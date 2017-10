Have your say

Police are at the scene in Leeds after reports that a man is atop a roof.

Officers were called to Meanwood Road, Meanwood, at 11.25am today (Saturday).

They are currently at the scene, where a man is reportedly on the roof of a property, a West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said.

Motorists have been urged to avoid the area and disruption and delays are expected.

The 51 and 52 First bus service is currently delayed, according to Metro.