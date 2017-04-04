Police arrest two men after Moortown operation

Police have arrested two men for possession of a firearm in Moortown last night.

Officers acting on information visited Nursery Lane at 8.30pm on Monday evening as part of a planned operation.

Two men, aged 23 and 24, are now in custody.

A large police presence remains in the area as enquiries continue.

Social media users commented on the incident after spotting the police helicopter hovering over the area later in the evening.

Anyone who witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the Black Moor/Moortown area yesterday afternoon is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 1766.