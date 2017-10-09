Police appeal over Leeds man who has been missing for a month

The family of a man from Pudsey who left the country a month ago are appealing for information to find out if he is safe or not.

West Yorkshire Police say that Joshua Murphy, aged 28, is believed to have left the country for Europe on September 1 and his family are concerned for his welfare.

Det Insp Jane Taylor, of Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: “We are appealing directly to Joshua to contact us so that we can check he is okay. We would also like to hear from anyone who knows his current whereabouts or who has any information that could assist in locating him.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting log number 500 of September 1 or reference 13170404324 or through the Live Chat facility on the Contact Us section of the website www.westyorkshire.police.uk