Police appeal over affray in Huddersfield

Police are appealing for information after threats were made by a driver towards people in another car in Huddersfield.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who has information about what they are treating as affray at about 8pm on Riddings Road, Sheepridge, last night.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It occurred after a red Seat Ibiza was used to cause damage to a blue car. The driver of a black vehicle which was travelling nearby, then got out of their vehicle and threatened the occupants of the Seat Ibiza before leaving the scene and making off towards Chestnut Street.

"A white car, which is believed to have been travelling with the black car, also left the scene with the black vehicle a few moments later, heading in the same direction.

"No-one is reported to have been injured in the incident and a number of enquiries are ongoing today."

Extra high visibility patrols are ongoing in the area by the Huddersfield Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Detective Inspector Mark Atkinson of Kirklees CID said: "We are working to trace parties involved in the incident and are progressing significant lines of enquiry.

"I would very much like to speak anyone who saw what took place or who saw the red Seat Ibiza, white car or small black car in the area around Riddings Road, shortly before or after the incident. Anyone who has information should contact the police on 101 referencing crime number 13170339915.

"Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111."