Police appeal for information after road altercation

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after an altercation between a motorcyclist and a car driver.

A man has been arrested after the incident at around 2pm on Friday, March 31 near roadworks on the A171.

Anyone who witnessed the altercation – which involved a motorcyclist and a male occupant of a silver car – is asked to call the Investigation Hub at Scarborough on 01609 643253.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170054224 when providing information.