'Please help us find missing teenager'

The public is being urged to help find a missing 16-year-old girl from Harrogate.
Kelly Dion Rutherford was last seen in Harrogate over a week ago, in the early hours of May 6.
North Yorkshire Police said despite "extensive investigations" they had been unable to find the teenager.
They are now asking for the public's help
There have been a number of unconfirmed sightings of Kelly in the Harrogate area.
However, police believe she may have spent time in Ripon and she also has connections to central Leeds.
Kelly is around 5ft 2ins, with brown hair and brown eyes. She often dyes her hair.
Call 101.