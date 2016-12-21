Plans to convert Grade II listed Victorian house in Leeds

Plans to demolish a Victorian house in Leeds will be discussed by councillors tomorrow.

Leeds City Council’s South and West Plans Panel will meet on Thursday to consider the proposals by Round Strategies Limited to demolish part of Spenfield House in Headingley.

The Grade II listed building, on Otley Road, would be converted into six apartments and studio flats, seven homes and a car park if the plans are given the go-ahead.

However, a report prepared for the meeting by council officers about the proposals raises concerns about the number of objections.

The concerns had previously been raised at a planning meeting in October.

The report said: “These applications are brought to Plans Panel following the receipt of a complaint received from ten objectors.”

It added: “The complaint refers to discrepancies in the reporting of the number of objectors”.