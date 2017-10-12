Plans revealed for new aparthotel in Leeds city centre

Leeds City Council have revealed plans for a new aparthotel sited near to the city's historic markets.

A pre-application presentation on the 117-bed hotel and retail development was given at today's City Plans Panel meeting.

The aparthotel would be built on George Street, close to Kirkgate Market, as part of wider regeneration plans for the area near Victora Gate.

The council are keen to rejuvenate the southern side of George Street, which consists mainly of 1930s and 1980s shops and offices beside the Grade I-listed Leeming House market building.

The site is in local authority ownership, and backs on to the former Butchers' Row.

The new building's upper floors would be occupied by apartments, while the ground floor would be taken up by nine commercial units aimed at shops, cafes, restaurants, bars and takeaways.

New cycle storage areas would also be provided nearby.

Aparthotels are an increasingly popular concept and there are already several in Leeds city centre. Instead of reserving a room or suite, guests can book an entire apartment with bedrooms, kitchen and lounge area. They are targeted at groups, particularly stag and hen parties.

Councillors will have the chance to comment on the proposals today ahead of the formal application being submitted.