Plans for 200 homes in Leeds town

Plans to build more than 200 homes in a Leeds town will be considered by councillors this week.

Leeds City Council’s South and West Plans Panel will meet on Thursday (April 20) to discuss the proposals for a development at Victoria Reservoir and land off Bruntcliffe Road in Morley.

Applicant Barratt Homes is seeking planning permission to build 210 homes on the land.

A report prepared ahead of the meeting this week by council officers recommends the plans should be approved.

The report says: “The proposal will make a good contribution to housing supply in the local area, without impacting negatively on local infrastructure.

“Although not an allocated housing site, the site has previously had outline permission for housing on part of it, and the remainder of the site would comply with housing policies.

“The site is in a sustainable location, close to local facilities and services, and can be readily accessed.”

However, the application has attracted objections from local councillors, and Morley Town Council, according to the report.

Town councillors have objected on the grounds of “over development”, and the potential impact which they say the plans could have on increased traffic levels for the A650 road, as well as putting added pressure on schools and health services in the area.

And the Leeds Ramblers Association walking group has also objected to the proposals.

The council report recommends the plans are deferred until a Section 106 agreement is completed.

It suggests the agreement should include 15 per cent affordable housing and a contribution of around £120,000 from the developer.