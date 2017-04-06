Plans for 152 flats revealed to council

A series of offices, flats and businesses could be demolished to make way for a new development of city centre residential accommodation.

The proposals, for 152 apartments, over a building which reaches nine storeys, are being put to members at Leeds City Council this afternoon for feedback before a full planning application is lodged.

They will be in a single building split into three adjoining blocks of apartments at a site between Melbourne Street and Lower Brunswick Street.

The City Plans panel is also set to hear that the site is currently occupied by the mainly vacant Manston Business Centre, built in the early 1980s.

Also on the site is a six storey, primarily residential building, a two storey office complex, commercial units, a building occupied by the Salvation Army and a car repair workshop.

They are all to be cleared from the site in advance of the new build, which steps down from nine storeys at the Brunswick Row side to five storeys at the Bridge Street end.

The apartments - 30 studios, 58 one bedroomed, 58 two bedroomed and six with three bedrooms - will be available for private rent.

Underneath the block there will be 18 parking spaces, including three disabled spaces and motorcycle parking, and spaces for 152 bicycles.

In documents prepared for councillors, officers suggest supporting the development.

The proposal fits with the council’s spacial policy which states new development should be within the defined ‘Main Urban Area’ and also with specifications about its proximity to public transport links.

A separate council policy is in place to protect employment land but officers believe, in this case, losing the brownfield site will have no impact to the surrounding area.

The report says: “There is a significant amount of vacant and undeveloped floor-space in the vicinity of the site. The loss of this site will have no material impact on the supply of land and premises available to meet employment needs.

“There are a number of adjoining workshop/office premises that remain to accommodate any potential demand.”