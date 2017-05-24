Pint-sized karate kid tests Lego

The world’s youngest black belt has been chopping blocks of a different kind.

Jake Frood, eight, from Leeds was given the not so arduous task of putting a new ninja-themed ride at Legoland in Windsor to the ultimate test.

The little ‘Master’, who took up the martial arts at just three-years-old after being inspired by The Karate Kid films, had to give his seal of approval to Ninjago World attraction at the resort in Berkshire.

He ninja chopped and spun Lego bricks into place ahead of the ride’s opening on May 26.

Master Frood said: “It was awesome to be invited to the Legoland Windsor Resort to give my ninja seal of approval to Lego Ninjago World and oversee the arrival of the models. I am a huge Ninjago fan and all of my friends are super jealous.”

The kickboxer and karate expert is perfectly qualified to judge the ninja experience. He was awarded his first degree black belt at just five-years-old and his third degree at eight. The latest belt made him a ‘Master’. He is the youngest person in the world to receive that accolade.

Mum Kerry Frood said: “Jake has overcome many difficult obstacles in his short life having to deal with the challenges of having severe hypermobility disorder and juvenile arthritis. At just the age of two-years-old he was unable to walk without experiencing extreme pain.

“It was watching The Karate Kid films that gave him the idea to try martial arts. He started training at just three-years old and it has changed his life both physically and mentally helping him to deal with the pain and giving him something to focus on.”

She added: “I am so proud of what he has achieved and I’m sure he is an inspiration to many children out there that you can achieve your dreams no matter what.”